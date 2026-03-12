Jaylen Sims News: Scores 31 points in win

Sims notched 31 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 140-98 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Sims set season highs in made field goals and points during the blowout win. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games, but this was the first time during that stretch that he shot over 50 percent from the field.