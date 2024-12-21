Jaylen Sims News: Tacks on 22 points in G League

Sims collected 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 105-100 win over the Austin Spurs.

Sims led the Greensboro bench in scoring and got to the charity stripe with regularity Friday in the victory. He also contributed on the defensive end, accounting for two of his team's 10 steals.