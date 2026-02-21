Jaylen Sims News: Tallies 19 points Friday

Sims registered 19 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes in Friday's 116-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Sims was his team's second-best scorer despite his inefficient outing during his fifth consecutive G League start. The 27-year-old added plenty of defensive rebounds, which got him close to increasing his total of two double-doubles in the 2025-26 campaign.