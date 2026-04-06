Jaylen Sims News: Tallies seven rebounds Sunday

Sims accrued 18 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists during 18 minutes in Sunday's 134-121 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Sims was limited to a bench role but still made meaningful contributions to his team's big victory. He recorded his most points and rebounds in the last five games while increasing his averages to 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.