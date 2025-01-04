Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Sims

Jaylen Sims News: Thrives off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Sims had 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's 119-109 win over the Charge.

Sims was the leading scorer for the Swarm despite coming off the bench. The two-year guard, who went undrafted out of North Carolina-Wilmington, is having an excellent start to the season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Jaylen Sims
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
