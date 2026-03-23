Jaylen Wells Injury: Exits early Monday

Wells exited Monday's 146-107 loss to the Hawks in the fourth quarter and was deemed doubtful to return, though he never checked back in. He finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes.

Wells checked out of Monday's blowout loss with 10:23 remaining in the final quarter, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs. If the second-year wing is forced to miss time, Rayan Rupert, DeJon Jarreau and Tyler Burton would be candidates for increased minutes.