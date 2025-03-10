Jaylen Wells Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Phoenix

Wells exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent head injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Suns, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Wells exited the game with 8:59 remaining in the third quarter, walking to the locker room with his hands on his head following a hard collision. The rookie second-round pick will likely be checked out for a concussion, and if he's unable to return, GG Jackson and Cam Spencer are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.