Jaylen Wells Injury: Iffy for Friday
Wells is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons with a right shoulder contusion.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so there's a good chance Wells receives a maintenance day. He looked sharp in Thursday's loss to Dallas with 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.
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