Jaylen Wells Injury: Remains out against Suns
Wells (toe) won't play in Monday's game against Phoenix.
Wells will miss his fourth consecutive contest. At this point, it's hard to determine if he will be available before the end of the campaign. However, with a lengthy Grizzlies' injury report heading into Monday's game, Cedric Coward and GG Jackson are currently the favorites to take on a large portion of the load on the offensive end.
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