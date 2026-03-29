Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Remains out against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wells (toe) won't play in Monday's game against Phoenix.

Wells will miss his fourth consecutive contest. At this point, it's hard to determine if he will be available before the end of the campaign. However, with a lengthy Grizzlies' injury report heading into Monday's game, Cedric Coward and GG Jackson are currently the favorites to take on a large portion of the load on the offensive end.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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