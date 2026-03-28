Jaylen Wells Injury: Ruled out again Saturday
Wells (toe) won't play in Saturday's game against Chicago.
Wells will now miss his third consecutive game. With Cam Spencer (back) and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) on the injury report, and Jahmai Mashack (ankle/nose) already ruled out, Cedric Coward and Rayan Rupert may see the most minutes at the three spot Saturday.
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