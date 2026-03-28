Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Ruled out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:54am

Wells (toe) won't play in Saturday's game against Chicago.

Wells will now miss his third consecutive game. With Cam Spencer (back) and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) on the injury report, and Jahmai Mashack (ankle/nose) already ruled out, Cedric Coward and Rayan Rupert may see the most minutes at the three spot Saturday.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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