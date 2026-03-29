Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Set to undergo toe procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:52pm

Wells has been diagnosed with a tendon avulsion fracture in his right great toe and will undergo a procedure for stabilization purposes.

The Grizzlies will likely update Wells' timetable after he undergoes the toe procedure, but with just a little over two weeks left in the regular season, this will almost assuredly end Wells' 2025-26 campaign. Rayan Rupert, DeJon Jarreau and Jahmai Mashack will help fill the void in Wells' absence.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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