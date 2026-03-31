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Jaylen Wells Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 2:27pm

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Wells (toe) underwent a successful procedure to stabilize his right great toe and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Wells won't return this season after undergoing a procedure to repair a tendon avulsion fracture, though he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The 22-year-old appeared in 69 regular-season games in his sophomore season, starting all of them and finishing with averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep across 26.4 minutes per contest.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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