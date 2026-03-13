Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't go Friday
Wells (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit.
Wells will miss his second game of the season and his first since Feb. 7 due to a right shoulder contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Monday in Chicago. In the second-year swingman's stead, Cam Spencer, Jahmai Mashack and Tyler Burton are candidates to see increased minutes.
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