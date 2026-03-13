Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Wells (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit.

Wells will miss his second game of the season and his first since Feb. 7 due to a right shoulder contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Monday in Chicago. In the second-year swingman's stead, Cam Spencer, Jahmai Mashack and Tyler Burton are candidates to see increased minutes.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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