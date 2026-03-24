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Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't go vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wells is out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to right toe soreness.

Wells departed Monday's game against the Hawks with a foot injury, but now the team is deeming his injury toe soreness. Either way, he won't be able to suit up Wednesday as a result of the injury, which opens the door for Cam Spencer, Rayan Rupert and Taylor Hendricks to see an increase in opportunities.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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