Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't go vs. Spurs
Wells is out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to right toe soreness.
Wells departed Monday's game against the Hawks with a foot injury, but now the team is deeming his injury toe soreness. Either way, he won't be able to suit up Wednesday as a result of the injury, which opens the door for Cam Spencer, Rayan Rupert and Taylor Hendricks to see an increase in opportunities.
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