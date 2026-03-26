Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't play Friday
Wells is out for Friday's game against the Rockets due to right toe soreness.
Wells is shelved for a second consecutive contest with the issue. Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer have a clearer pathway to minutes at small forward Friday. Wells' next chance to play come Saturday, when the Grizzlies face the Bulls.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 1610 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1313 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More