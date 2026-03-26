Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wells is out for Friday's game against the Rockets due to right toe soreness.

Wells is shelved for a second consecutive contest with the issue. Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer have a clearer pathway to minutes at small forward Friday. Wells' next chance to play come Saturday, when the Grizzlies face the Bulls.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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