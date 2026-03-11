Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Another quiet outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Wells accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 loss to the 76ers.

Wells continues to underwhelm as a fantasy asset despite solid workloads in Memphis. Overall this season, he holds averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
