Jaylen Wells News: Another quiet outing
Wells accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 loss to the 76ers.
Wells continues to underwhelm as a fantasy asset despite solid workloads in Memphis. Overall this season, he holds averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 47 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More