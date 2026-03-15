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Jaylen Wells News: Available for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Wells (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Wells missed Friday's game due to a right shoulder injury, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Over his last five appearances, Wells has averaged 16.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
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