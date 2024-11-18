Jaylen Wells News: Continues to produce as starter

Wells registered 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over the Nuggets.

There's no question Wells has benefited from the injuries of players such as Marcus Smart (illness) and Ja Morant (hip) to enjoy a more significant role in his rookie year, but the former Washington State alum is certainly taking advantage of the opportunity. Wells has started nine games in a row and is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in that span, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. Wells should remain in a starting role until the Grizzlies' backcourt is fully healthy.