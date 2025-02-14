Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Does little in Rising Stars final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Wells logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 3:48 of court time in Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars final Friday.

Wells had more of an impact in Team C's semifinal win over Team T, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 10:40 of playing time while finishing with a plus-10 point differential. Wells and Grizzlies teammate Zach Edey will advance to the All-Star Game tournament Sunday and face off against Team Shaq in the first round. Wells has averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 24.2 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances before All-Star weekend.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now