Jaylen Wells News: Does little in Rising Stars final

Wells logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 3:48 of court time in Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars final Friday.

Wells had more of an impact in Team C's semifinal win over Team T, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 10:40 of playing time while finishing with a plus-10 point differential. Wells and Grizzlies teammate Zach Edey will advance to the All-Star Game tournament Sunday and face off against Team Shaq in the first round. Wells has averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 24.2 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances before All-Star weekend.