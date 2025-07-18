Jaylen Wells News: Done for Summer League

Wells (undisclosed) will not play for the remainder of the Summer League, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

This is hardly a surprise, as Wells doesn't have much to prove. He appeared in five Summer League contests, posting averages of 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He's expected to play a key role in Memphis this season with Desmond Bane out of the picture.