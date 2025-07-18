Menu
Jaylen Wells News: Done for Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Wells (undisclosed) will not play for the remainder of the Summer League, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

This is hardly a surprise, as Wells doesn't have much to prove. He appeared in five Summer League contests, posting averages of 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He's expected to play a key role in Memphis this season with Desmond Bane out of the picture.

