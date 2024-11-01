Jaylen Wells News: Drops 16 points in first NBA start

Wells ended with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 win over Milwaukee.

Wells made his first-career NBA start Thursday due to Marcus Smart (ankle) and Desmond Bane (oblique) both being sidelined with injuries. Wells finished the game tied with Scotty Pippen as the Griz's third-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (26) and Santi Aldama (19), and Wells made a team-high three triples in the win. Wells could be in the starting five against the 76ers on Saturday if both Bane and Smart continue to sit.