Jaylen Wells News: Drops team-high 19 in loss

Wells contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 19 points led the Grizzlies on the night, as Wells scored in double digits for the 13th time in his last 14 games. Over that stretch, the second-year forward is averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.6 minutes while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.