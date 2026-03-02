Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Efficient 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Wells provided 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.

Wells continues to start for Memphis, but he hasn't played at least 30 minutes in a game since Dec. 30. The second-year swingman has averaged 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago