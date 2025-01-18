Jaylen Wells News: Extremely efficient Friday

Wells ended with 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 140-112 victory over the Spurs.

From an efficiency perspective, Wells had one of his best performances of the season, as the rookie missed just three of his 11 shots while draining six threes, his second-best mark this season. Arguably, his most impressive sequence was a one-legged three-pointer over Victor Wembanyama, and he continued an outstanding stretch of play. Over eight games this month, Wells has scored in double digits five times while averaging 14.1 points per contest.