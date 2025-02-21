Jaylen Wells News: Finishes with 17 points in loss

Wells chipped in 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Pacers.

The rookie finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Desmond Bane (23 points) and Jaren Jackson (18 points) in the loss. Wells was able to contribute 17 points, though he struggled from three-point range. He has shot only 28.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last 10 outings. In that same 10-game span, the 21-year-old has averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 23.9 minutes per game as a mainstay in the starting five.