Jaylen Wells News: Goes off for 25 points

Wells finished Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat with 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Wells tied his season high in scoring while finishing with the Grizzlies' second-highest point tally and reaching double digits for the ninth straight game. As long as he's in the starting lineup, Wells could be a steady fantasy contributor.