Jaylen Wells News: Modest performance in loss`

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Wells posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to Sacramento.

Wells scored an empty 12 points, continuing what has been a nice stretch of offensive production. In four games over the past two weeks, he has put up 16.8 points, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers, logging 26.0 minutes per game. Although his overall ceiling is relatively limited, he definitely deserves some attention for anyone seeking points and threes.

