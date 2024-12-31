Jaylen Wells News: Modest production Tuesday

Wells registered 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over Phoenix.

Wells scored double-digits for the third time in the past four games, continuing to provide the Grizzles with serviceable production. After coming off the bench for the first five games of the season, Wells has since been a regular member of the starting lineup. Over the past two months, he has averaged 11.6 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game.