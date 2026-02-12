Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Notches 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:07pm

Wells registered 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Denver.

Wells has played a key role for Memphis this season, but it hasn't translated to a lot of fantasy value. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 three-pointers on 50.0 percent shooting from the field with very little output defensively.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Wells See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Sleepers to Start & Players to Bench
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Sleepers to Start & Players to Bench
Author Image
Adam King
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
51 days ago