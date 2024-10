Wells supplied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over Orlando.

The rookie has now amassed 18-plus minutes in each of the club's first three regular-season outings. However, Wells is shooting just 26.9 percent from the field thus far and will likely remain behind Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia off the bench.