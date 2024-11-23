Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells News: Posts career-high scoring mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Wells registered 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 victory over Chicago.

The rookie has been one of the most pleasant surprises among first-year players this season, and he delivered his best game of the campaign Saturday. Wells has performed better than expected this season and hasn't looked overmatched since being promoted to a starting role. The former Washington State standout has scored in double digits in nine of his 12 starts, and he's recorded at least 15 points seven times already.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

