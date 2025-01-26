Jaylen Wells News: Productive in victory Saturday

Wells supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 win over Utah.

The rookie finished with 15-plus points for the 12th time this season in an efficient shooting performance. Wells has reached double figures in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 14.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 29.8 minutes per contest.