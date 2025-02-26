Jaylen Wells News: Records 19 points

Wells logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 151-148 overtime win over the Suns.

This was Wells' fifth game of the campaign with at least 19 points. He's typically a low-usage player for Memphis, limiting his fantasy appeal to deeper formats. Over his last 10 outings, Wells has been outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.