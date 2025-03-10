Jaylen Wells News: Returns to game Monday
Wells (head) returned to Monday's game against the Suns in the third quarter, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Wells went back to the locker room early in the third quarter due to an apparent head injury. However, the rookie second-round pick has since returned, and there is no indication that he won't be able to shoulder his normal workload during the final quarter.
