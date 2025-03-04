Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells News: Scores 12 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:31am

Wells finished Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Jaren Jackson left this game early with an ankle sprain, though the severity is unknown. If Jackson is forced to miss time, Wells appears likely to soak up some usage on the offensive end, especially with Ja Morant (shoulder) injured as well. Over his last five games, Wells has produced averages of 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.2 three-pointers.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
