Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Scores 14 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:58am

Wells closed Monday's 120-118 loss to the Rockets with 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two steals across 30 minutes.

Wells continues to trend in the right direction for the shorthanded Grizzlies. Through six January outings, the rookie guard is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. He'll likely remain on the streaming radar until the Grizzlies get some reinforcements back in the rotation.

