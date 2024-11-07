Jaylen Wells News: Scores season-high 20 points

Wells contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 victory over the Lakers.

Wells has stepped into a starting role with Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (finger) sidelined, but the rookie out of Washington State is showing he belongs in the league. This 20-point output was a season-high mark for him, and it's worth noting he has scored in double digits in three of his four starts. He's not expected to remain a starter on a long-term basis, but he should continue to enjoy a considerable uptick in fantasy as long as Smart and Bane remain out.