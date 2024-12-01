Jaylen Wells News: Strong from deep in double figures

Wells closed Sunday's 136-121 win over the Pacers with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes.

Wells provided a nice spark from deep in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while ending as one of seven Grizzlies in double figures in scoring in a winning effort. Wells has connected on at least three threes in three of his last five contests while posting a double-digit point total in seven of the last 10 games.