Jaylen Wells News: Team-high 23 points
Wells closed with 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to Dallas.
Wells posted a team-high 23 points, marking his second 20-point game over his past five appearances, which is notable because he has only seven such games across 64 appearances this season. While not prolific, Wells has been steady since the All-Star break, averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes per game. He hasn't missed a game since Feb. 7.
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