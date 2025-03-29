Jaylin Williams Injury: Out against Indiana
Williams (hip) will not play against the Pacers on Saturday.
Williams was dealing with stiffness in his left hip during Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, and he was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. With Chet Holmgren (hip) also out, Isaiah Hartenstein could have a higher floor in fantasy, and Kenrich Williams could be utilized in small-ball lineups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now