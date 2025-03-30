Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams Injury: Questionable to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left hip tightness. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hip) also being listed as questionable for Monday's contest, Branden Carlson, Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones could receive an uptick in playing time.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
