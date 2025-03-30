Jaylin Williams Injury: Questionable to face Chicago
Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left hip tightness. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hip) also being listed as questionable for Monday's contest, Branden Carlson, Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones could receive an uptick in playing time.
