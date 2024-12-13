Jaylin Williams Injury: Remains out for Semifinals
Williams (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's NBA Cup Seminfinals matchup with the Rockets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The Thunder have not given any timeline in terms of a return for Williams. It is not surprising for the team to hold him out for such a big matchup, as the depth big man will likely need to ease back into the swing of things when he does return.
