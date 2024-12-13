Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams Injury: Remains out for Semifinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Williams (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's NBA Cup Seminfinals matchup with the Rockets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder have not given any timeline in terms of a return for Williams. It is not surprising for the team to hold him out for such a big matchup, as the depth big man will likely need to ease back into the swing of things when he does return.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now