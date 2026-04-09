Jaylin Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Williams is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right Achilles tendinitis, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
This appears to be an attempt to get Williams and several other key contributors some rest ahead of a postseason push. There should be plenty of minutes available for Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson in the frontcourt Friday night as a result.
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