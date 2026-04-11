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Jaylin Williams Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Williams (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Williams will miss Sunday's regular-season finale due to right Achilles tendinitis, marking his second consecutive absence. However, the issue appears unlikely to carry into the postseason, as the Thunder are listing 10 players out for Sunday. The big man will finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 19.6 minutes per tilt across 65 games (11 starts).

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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