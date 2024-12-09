Jaylin Williams Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will remain sidelined due to a right hamstring strain, and it's unclear when the third-year center will make his 2024-25 regular-season debut. The Thunder's next game will depend on the result of Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal game, though it doesn't appear that Williams will be returning to the court anytime soon.