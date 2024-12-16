Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams Injury: Sidelined for NBA Cup Championship

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut due to a right hamstring strain. The Thunder haven't provided a clear timeline for the third-year center's return since he suffered the injury in early October.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
