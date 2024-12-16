Jaylin Williams Injury: Sidelined for NBA Cup Championship
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut due to a right hamstring strain. The Thunder haven't provided a clear timeline for the third-year center's return since he suffered the injury in early October.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now