Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:33pm

Williams (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks after aggravating his hamstring in a workout Tuesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had been nursing a right hamstring strain throughout preseason, and the big man's ramp up has now been halted entirely. Oklahoma City has made due without much center depth while Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) has also been unavailable, so it's reasonable to expect various guard-heavy lineups to continue being deployed.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
