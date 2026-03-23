Jaylin Williams News: Buries five triples

Williams posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.

Williams was active from deep, knocking down a team-high five triples in a blowout victory. The Arkansas product has now made five-plus threes in four contests this season, with three of those performances coming over his past 12 games. Williams isn't relied on as a major offensive contributor for the Thunder, but he's proven capable of providing a spark off the bench and logging quality minutes when called upon.