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Jaylin Williams News: Buries five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.

Williams was active from deep, knocking down a team-high five triples in a blowout victory. The Arkansas product has now made five-plus threes in four contests this season, with three of those performances coming over his past 12 games. Williams isn't relied on as a major offensive contributor for the Thunder, but he's proven capable of providing a spark off the bench and logging quality minutes when called upon.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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