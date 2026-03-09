Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Buries seven threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:24pm

Williams contributed 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with the game-winner, Williams turned in a strong performance of his own with a double-double fueled by a career-high seven three-pointers. The big man entered Monday's contest averaging a career-high 1.4 made threes per game while shooting a career-low 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, with his previous season high being five triples. The 23-year-old is now up to five double-doubles this season, with three of those coming over his past seven contests.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
