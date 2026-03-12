Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Delivers solid double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Williams accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 120-118 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Williams turned in his best offensive performance since Feb. 7, but he's still struggling to find his groove from beyond the arc. He's gone 11-for-37 (29.7 percent) from range over his last five games, though his shot volume has helped him put up double figures in each of these showings.

